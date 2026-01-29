Plane Crash Leaves News Meteorologist and 1 Other Dead: RIP to Roland Steadham

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that claimed the lives of two people, including Idaho news meteorologist Roland Steadham. Details surrounding the incident remain limited, however, as investigators work to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Videos by Suggest

CBS2 was sad to share the passing of their own meteorologist Roland Steadham in a plane crash on January 27. The plane crashed Payette River near Emmett, and claimed the life of the other passenger, identified by the Gem County Coroner as Dallin Laufenberg.

Idaho locals knew Steadham for his work as a meteorologist in local news, where colleagues and viewers alike recognized him for his on-air presence and dedication to explaining complex weather events in clear, accessible ways. In statements shared by those who worked alongside him, people remember Steadham as a committed professional and a generous colleague who took pride in serving his community.

The National Weather Service were “deeply saddened” to learn of Steadham’s death. “His dedication went far beyond the daily forecast. He was a steadfast advocate for weather safety, a calm voice during the storm, and a true professional who shared our mission to protect life and property,” they wrote in a statement shared by the outlet.

Roland Steadham Remembered Fondly By Communities In Idaho

Tributes to Steadham have begun to circulate from colleagues and members of the public who followed his work. Many described him as passionate about meteorology and deeply invested in public service, particularly during severe weather coverage when clear communication can be critical.

CBS2 also shared a collection of tributes from the many communities and individuals of Idaho.

Mayor Rick Hogaboam of the City of Nampa wrote a statement on behalf of the city. After offering his “heartfelt condolences,” he wrote, “He’s been a trusted voice in our community and will be missed. I had the honor of observing Roland firsthand in the CBS2 studio set just months ago when he delivered a weather report.”

Hogaboam continued, “He was a pro. He was classy. He was warm and hospitable with his trademark smile.”

The Idaho Aviation Society also wrote a sincere statement mourning his death, “Today we will reassess our love for aviation. Today we are challenged to understand the how and why’s of what we are passionate about. Today we will mourn for the loss of an aviator and friend who was living his dreams.”