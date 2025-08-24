pizza-hut-is-changing-its-logo

As Cracker Barrel continues to be grilled for its new logo, Pizza Hut makes some changes ot its own branding.

According to various media outlets, Pizza Hut unveiled the new logo last week at its locations in the UK, Canada, and other international markets. The new look pushes away from the round background, which was introduced in 2019

Photo by Pizza Hut U.K.

Along with the new logo, the pizza-making giant has introduced a “game-changer” to its menu, the Crafted Flatzz. The company revealed that the Crafted Flatzz is a limited-edition pizza lineup. It was designed to bring “bold flavors and big energy” to “solo pizza moments.”

“Coming off the exceptional fan love for its recent $2 Tuesday Personal Pan Pizza offer, Pizza Hut has a new deal and innovation designed to continue to excite pizza lovers,” the company noted. “Crafted Flatzz are just $5 before 5 p.m. in the U.S., delivering bold flavor at a price that’s hard to beat.”

The Crafted Flatzz, which rolled out in the U.S. on Aug. 20, will also appear on menus in more than 20 countries worldwide.

“From Nashville Hot Chicken in the U.S. to Pesto Veggie with Balsamic Drizzle in the United Kingdom, Korean BBQ in Taiwan, and Tandoori Chicken in India,” the company further pointed out. “In addition to a range of globally consistent recipes, each market brings its own unique twist to this bold new offering.”

Aaron Powell, CEO of Pizza Hut, further spoke about the new pizza lineup. “Crafted Flatzz represent an unprecedented moment for Pizza Hut as we bring our largest simultaneous global menu innovation to pizza fans around the world. No matter where you live, everyone deserves big flavor at a great price and sometimes, a moment to enjoy it all to yourself.”

Pizza Hut Quietly Changes Logo As Steak ‘n Shake Slams Cracker Barrel

While Pizza Hut manages to avoid controversy by changing its logo, Steak ‘n Shake goes after Cracker Barrel for changing its long-running branding.

Just after Cracker Barrel announced the change, which caused unexpected outrage, Steak ‘n Shake slammed the company’s CEO, Julie Felss Masino, for chasing short-term trends.

“Sometimes people want to change things just ot put their own personality on things,” Steak ‘n Shake stated on X. The company also used a snapshot of Cracker Barrel’s long-running old-timer photo. “At [Cracker Barrel], their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the ‘old-timer’ from the signage.”

Steak ‘n Shake continued to push back by urging Cracker Barrel to fire its CEO. “Fire the CEO! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the company wrote, seemingly referring to President Trump’s signature social media sign-off.

Cracker Barrel hasn’t responded to Steak ‘n Shake’s jabs. However, it was noted that Cracker Barrel has made various changes to its logo over the years. USA Today reported that the old-timer logo was first introduced in 1977 and changed in 2006. The next logo branding lasted from 2006 to 2015. The most recent branding lasted for 10 years.