Pizza Chef Confesses To Killing Reclusive Man, Chopping And Cooking His Body In Pot Of Vegetables

A French pizza chef, 69-year-old Philippe Schneider, is currently standing trial after allegedly murdering 60-year-old man Geroges Meichler, back in 2023. Allegedly, Schneider confessed to the crime, saying that he killed Meichler, a reclusive man, following a botched burglary. He then allegedly chopped his body and cooked it in a pot of vegetables.

According to The Telegraph, Meichler’s daughter filed a missing persons report after his father’s ex-partner became concerned after not hearing from him back in February 2023. Shortly after, local police spotted Schneider and his partner, Nathalie Caboubassy, 45, driving in Meichler’s car in the town of Brasc.

When questioned by law enforcement, both stated that Meichler had lent them his car. According to them, Meichler had gone on a holiday and asked them to help him feed his animals. However, their story was quickly disproven.

Macabre Confession

“What I’m going to tell you is horrific,” Schneider told the investigators, as per The Telegraph. He would subsequently tell different versions of what happened, saying initially that he had accidentally killed Meichler during a dispute.

However, Scheider would tell a more detailed story, which allegedly is what actually happened.

Schneider and Caboubassy, who moved to Brasc back in 2019, describe themselves as druids. Initially, Schenider sold a so-called “magic potion” made from plants from his garden. Then, Schneider, who is also a former butcher, opened Don Filippo, a pizzeria in Saint-Sernin-sur-Rance, a 27-minute ride from Brasc.

In 2023, according to Schneider’s confession, the pair of “druids” arrived at Meichler’s reclusive home and attempted to steal cannabis from him. Allegedly, they also enlisted the help of a third accomplice, Loup Benrakia, who is a gravedigger. He has denied being involved.

Once inside Meichler’s home, the pair allegedly gagged Meichler while they searched his house. However, when they checked on Meichler, they found out that he had died by suffocation. Schneider allegedly then took Meichler’s body to his own home and waited three full days. In his own words, this was to “respect the transmigration of the soul.”

Following the three-day “transmigration,” Schenider allegedly dismembered Meichler’s body with a butcher knife and burned parts of his body. According to The U.S. Sun, Schneider allegedly took parts of Meichler’s body and cooked them in a pot along with some vegetables.

Then, Schneider allegedly told Benrakia to cook Meichler’s human remains until it “falls off the bones.” Should anyone ask, Benrakia was to say that it was “food for the dog,” as per the outlet.

Finally, as per The Telegraph, Scheider allegedly confessed to scattering Meicherl’s ash remains across his property. He then reportedly prayed for Meichler’s salvation.

Suspects Charged

Philippe Schneider was charged with kidnapping leading to death, concealment of a corpse, and endangering the integrity of the corpse. Caboubassy and Benrakis are accused of complicity. As per The Telegraph, a verdict is expected to be announced on May 22.

Luc Abratkiewicz, Schneider’s defense lawyer, stated, “Philippe Schneider acknowledges his full responsibility and all the facts he is accused of.”

“Philippe Schneider’s version is that at the time he lived a life of alcohol, drugs, and then this completely crazy idea of going to burgle his neighbour. He gags him. It goes badly, he dies. He made a serious mistake,” Abratkiewicz continued. “Afterward, he continued to sink into absurdity and horror, because the fact of having cut up this corpse is going to cost them dearly.”