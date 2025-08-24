pixar-voice-actor-and-nascar-legend-humpy-wheeler-dead-at-86

H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler, a legendary figure in NASCAR and the voice of Tex Dinoco in Disney and Pixar’s Cars, has passed away.

He passed away on Wednesday from natural causes, “peacefully of natural causes yesterday, surrounded by loving family,” according to a statement shared Thursday.

Wheeler was 86.

The NASCAR family mourns the loss of H.A. "Humpy" Wheeler. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 21, 2025

“Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas, and tireless passion.”

“His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex, and recently earned him the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR,” France added. “On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Wheeler family and all who were touched by his remarkable life and legacy.”

H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler Considered a Career in Boxing Before Shifting to Auto Racing

A native of Belmont, North Carolina, he spent 33 years leading Charlotte Motor Speedway. He played a key role in building both the speedway and Speedway Motorsports Inc. into successful organizations. His love for racing started early, attending races at Charlotte Speedway and promoting bicycle races in his hometown by age 11.

He went on to play college football with former NASCAR executive Jim Hunter. Wheeler graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and political science.

After a back injury ended his football career in his junior year, Wheeler considered becoming a professional boxer. He boasted a 40-2 record and a Golden Gloves light heavyweight title.

However, a trip to New York City with his father and basketball coach Al McGuire changed his mind. He shifted his focus to auto racing, promoting events in the Carolinas. In 1962, he organized races at Fairgrounds Speedway during the Spindle City Fair in September.

Of course, Wheeler is also known as the voice of Tex Dinoco in Cars (2006) and Cars 3 (2017).

Meanwhile, Humpy Wheeler’s career highlights include mentoring many racers, helping to establish U.S. Legends Cars International, and becoming vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1976. He left CMS in 2008.

He was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2009, and is also part of the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame.