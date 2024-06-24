‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Tamayo Perry Dead at 49 After Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry, a lifeguard and actor who starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, has died from a shark attack at age 49.

Perry, a lifeguard for the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety, suffered fatal injuries from a shark attack on Sunday, June 23. At the time, he was surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii. This is according to the Associated Press.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department provided a statement in a press conference.

“As you can imagine, this is a very, extremely difficult time for all of us. And I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months,” said Enright.

“Just before 1 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Police Department responded here. To Mālaekahana after a 9-1-1 call came in.”

“Honolulu Ocean Safety responded via jetski. And brought the surfer here to shore. It is here where the Honolulu EMS personnel assisted with his death pronouncement,” Enright confirmed.

(Photo by oahusurfingexperience/Instagram)

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager also provided a statement about the incident. At this time, they released the name of the victim.

“At this time, we can confirm that it was one of our own city and county Honolulu lifeguards, Tamayo Perry,” he said. “Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all. He’s well-known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide.”

He added that Perry had an “infectious” personality and a love for all.

“It’s just a tragic loss,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added. “Tamayo was a legendary waterman. And highly respected.”

Perry was not only a respected lifeguard and surf instructor but also infamous for his role as one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.