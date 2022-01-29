Looking Back At Pippa Middleton’s Best Wimbledon Style Moments

All eyes have been on Pippa Middleton ever since she stepped on the scene during older sister Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding to Prince William. From that moment on, Pippa has become something of a style icon, especially when she attends Wimbledon. The world-renowned tennis competition seems to bring out an extra sparkle for Pippa that simply can’t be denied.

Wimbledon Brings Out The Best Of Pippa Middleton’s Style

There’s something special in the air of Wimbledon. The famed tennis competition has seen some of the biggest rivalries and most unbelievable victories in the history of the sport, which is why it continues to draw in so many viewers, particularly famous ones. Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is often front and center at the games, and since she knows the spotlight will inevitably find her, she dresses the part.

(Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

This photo, taken in 2014, shows Pippa wearing a smart white blazer over a white dress covered in black leaves and flower prints. As an accessory, she wears a silver wrist watch and carries a black clutch. Completing her look are a pair of dark sunglasses to keep the English summer sun out of her eyes.

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

We absolutely adore this photo of Pippa and her brother, James Middleton, which was taken in 2016. With her loose curls, she looks a lot like her older sister, particularly with those sunglasses shielding much of her face. What we really love, though, is her dress. It’s form-fitting without being obscene, and the fun faded flower print gives it a playful edge that perfectly balances out the high-fashion collar.

Minus The Fedora, This Look Is A Smash

(Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It makes sense that this English rose would use a hat to keep the harsh summer sun’s rays out of her eyes, but we just can’t bring ourselves to condone this particular headpiece. It’s the blue fuzzy pom-poms that killed the vibe for us. Otherwise, this is a perfectly darling look to wear for an afternoon of tennis. Pippa attended this particular game in 2018.

(Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Pippa’s eye-catching dress, with its voluminous sleeves, mind-bending pattern, and plethora of ruffles, was destined to garner some attention in this photo, also taken in 2018. Here, Pippa watches the action while standing with her husband, James Matthews. Though her hair is typically worn down in other photos, she’s rocking a ponytail with a braided detail in this photo, which really elevates the look.

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Pippa was pretty in pink during the 2019 Wimbledon championship. Her brother, James, also cuts a dashing figure next to her with his gray tweed suit jacket, blue shirt, and darker blue tie. The dapper siblings are also both wearing sunglasses, which is handy since they’ll definitely have their photo taken whenever they’re out in public. Gotta protect those peepers from flash photography somehow.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Pippa Middleton attend the Royal Box during Day eleven of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Pippa and her husband make a charming match in this 2019 photo. Matthews adorably matched his tie to his wife’s sunflower-adorned yellow dress. The low neckline keeps the dress from being too sweet, while the primly creased collar does it’s part to add a bit of class to the cutesy look.

Sisters And Sisters-In-Laws

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In 2019, Pippa was joined at Wimbledon by Kate, as well as Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Though the tabloids have claimed that there’s been strain between Markle and Pippa in the past, this photo proved the ladies liked each other at least enough to enjoy an afternoon of tennis together. Each woman wore a distinctly different style, with Kate prim and pretty in green, Markle wearing something a little avant-garde in white, while Pippa stuck to the classics and wore a white dress covered in blue flowers.

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Obviously, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a bit more difficult to get out among the crowd, even at outdoor events like Wimbledon tennis matches. Pippa and her hubby managed to attend a game in July 2021, where they once again matched their outfits. Pippa looks smart and sweet in her blue gingham dress, while her Matthews looks quite handsome in his beige suit jacket and dark blue tie.

As the pandemic slowly comes to an end, we’ll definitely look forward to seeing Pippa Middleton get out and about more often.

