Pink Reveals The Family Medical Emergency That Caused Her To Cancel Shows

The three-time Grammy winner apologized to fans in a recent Instagram post:

Amid widespread frustration, Pink, 44, is offering her apologies to fans for canceling additional shows on her Trustfall Tour.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she said in an Instagram post Thursday night.

“Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows,” the “Try” singer added. “I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone.

In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”

Pink ended up canceling her Wednesday and Thursday night shows in Tacoma, Washington on Monday due to “family medical issues” that required her “immediate attention.”

“I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused,” the singer, 44, added in the Instagram announcement.

“I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

The Trustfall Tour first kicked off in the US on October 12th. This tour comes on the heels of her summer show dates, which were a part of her Summer Carnival 2023 lineup.

The “So What” singer had to reschedule her Arlington, Texas show scheduled for September 29th during her Carnival tour due to a “bad sinus infection.”

“I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show,” Pink wrote on Instagram at the time of the incident.

In more positive news, Pink has notified fans that the show already has a new date in November.

“I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused,” the musician added.

Fans have expressed their disappointment, but what’s important is that Pink performs only when she is ready. Everyone has setbacks, so fans should be more understanding. We hope that Pink can continue to recover for her performances while also looking after her family’s needs.