pink-addresses-reports-of-separation-from-husband-carey-hart

Pink is addressing rumors that she and her husband, Carey Hart, are calling it quits after two decades of wedded bliss.

The 46-year-old pop star addressed the breakup rumors on Instagram on Feb. 26, denying the claims after PEOPLE quoted a source alleging the couple had split.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband,” Pink, who shares kids Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9, with the motocross racer, began. “I didn’t know. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

“Or, do you want to talk about some real news?” the “So What” singer added. “Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women’s hockey team is,” the singer continued, tipping her hat to recent headlines.

Then, Pink pointed out some recent news she was much more excited about.

“Or do you want to talk about the fact that I got nominated, the first year I was eligible, for the Rock and Roll motherf—ing Hall of Fame?” she shot back. “Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So fake news, not true.”

Fans Show Their Support for Pink and Carey Hart

Of course, Pink’s fans jumped to the comments section to rally behind her and Hart.

“Breaking News! Pink is the best,” one top comment read. “The queen has spoken,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, fellow pop star Queen Latifah showed her support with a series of flame and heart emojis.

Carey Hart and Pink in 2024. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Range Rover & Harper’s Bazaar)

Pink began dating Hart, 50, in 2001, and the couple married in January 2006 in Costa Rica. Though their marriage faced challenges early on, including a separation announced in February 2008, they reconciled the following year.

“People are always like, ‘Why did you get back together?’” Pink recalled to Redbook in 2013. “Well, we weren’t done. And now we have Willow, so we’ll never be done.”