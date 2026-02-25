Flavor Flav Invites Team USA Women’s Hockey to ‘Real Celebration’ in Las Vegas

Hours after President Trump’s controversial phone call to Team USA’s Men’s Hockey, Flavor Flav offered Team USA Women’s Hockey a “real celebration” in Las Vegas.

In a social media post on Monday, Flavor Flav announced his support for the women’s team.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” he declared. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

He also wrote, “But I gots to invite my Bobsled + Skeleton team too.”

The hip-hop artist also shared his formal invitation.

“I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!!”” the email he shared on X read. ” the invitation reads. “We saw the story about the men’s invite to the White House, and the not quite invite for the women’s team.”

The invitation further states, “Flav recently posted on social media an idea and invite for the women’s hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav – we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience.”

President Trump Slammed for Stating He “Had” to Invite Team USA Women’s Hockey During Phone Call With the Men’s Team

Flavor Flav was referencing the remark President Trump made during his phone call with the men’s team following Team USA vs Team Canada on Sunday.

During the conversation, Trump had nothing but praise for the men’s team, declaring that they were invited to the White House and to the State of the Union address.

However, he then stated that he had to invite the women’s team, otherwise he could “get impeached.” To which the men’s team laughed.

The women’s team later declined the president’s invitation, citing other commitments. However, during the State of the Union, Trump seemed to confirm that the team would be going to the White House at some point.

While praising the men’s team, Trump stated, “They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime as everybody saw, as did the American women who will soon be coming to the White House.”