pink-and-shakira-among-possible-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame-inductees-for-2026

Late ’90s/early ’00s popstars Pink and Shakira are among the possible Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2026.

Videos by Suggest

Fans have a chance to vote for either one of the singers, as well as other music icons selected to possibly be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

“To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording 25 full years prior to the year of Induction,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame states. “With the new Induction cycle that began in 2020, the Nominating Committee now meets in the same year the Inductee class is honored. You can now subtract 25 from the Induction year to determine the year of eligibility.”

Others nominated include Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, and Sade.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has held its inductee ceremony since 1986. Last year’s inductee class included Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Salt-N-Pepa, Thom Bell, and The White Stripes.

Pink Speaks Out After Being Declared a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Nominee

Following the news that she has been nominated for this year’s induction ceremony, Pink took to her Instagram account to speak out.

“Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. How is this possible?!” she declared. “Look what we did together y’all!!!!! I never ever fit neatly into a box. That was kind of the whole point.”

Pink further stated, “This nomination isn’t mine; it’s ours. It’s for every one of us who ever felt like an outsider or underdog and found something in this music that made them feel less alone.”

She then encouraged her fans to vote by adding, “If that’s you, make your voice heard! You can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com.”

Fans quickly went to the post’s comment section to share their excitement for the big news.

“Love this. Congratulations!!” one fan wrote. “It’s a celebration of forging your own path and embracing uniqueness rather than conformity. What an inspiration.”

Another fan shared, “Girl I don’t know how many hits ya gotta have before they lay down the Pink carpet and induct you already!”