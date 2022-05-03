Why Piers Morgan Called The Met Gala ‘Hideously Inappropriate’, Slammed Kim Kardashian

The Met Gala took place last night, and celebrities showed up to walk the red carpet in beautiful gowns and stunning suits. Not everyone was impressed, though. Piers Morgan took to Twitter to blast the event and the Kardashians, who attended the gala.

Morgan Blasts Met Gala For Being ‘Tone-Deaf’ And ‘Hideously Inappropriate’

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Gilded Glamour,” a reference to the Gilded Age, a time of prosperity and great wealth for a select few. Morgan expressed his disgust with the theme on Twitter, writing, “This year’s ‘gilded theme’ Met Gala, held amid the backdrop of war, pandemic and ruinous inflation, is the most tone-deaf, self-indulgent, narcissistic, hideously inappropriate ‘let them eat cake!’ orgy of vain-glorious celebrity bullsh*t in modern history.”

While some agreed with him, others called Morgan out for hypocrisy; one person even posted a screenshot of the commentator’s Instagram account, where he had posted a photo of a lavish meal that included caviar. Another person joked, “You weren’t invited then?”

His Criticism Of The Kardashians’ Looks: ‘RIP Fashion’

Morgan’s criticism of the night didn’t end there. He also took aim at the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian made a splash at the Met, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown. Morgan quoted the tweet with just one word: “Desecration.”

He also quoted a video that showed the rest of the Kardashian clan on the red carpet with “RIP Fashion.” He wasn’t the only one who didn’t love the reality stars’ looks. Many slammed the Kardashians for not dressing on theme, and for simply wearing what they deemed unfashionable outfits.

“i have had ENOUGH,” one person tweeted. “WHY IS KYLIE JENNER IN A SNAPBACK AND A T-SHIRT AT THE MET. GALA.” Another wrote, “Please look at Kylie Jenners 2022 Met Gala dress to see why we do not need Billionaires. All that damn money stealing food out of people’s mouths and she doesn’t even have the decency to use our money for a decent outfit for the #MetGala. Pathetic! Abolish billionaires.”

“I’m gonna be honest, the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan gave us absolutely nothing last night at the Met Gala,” someone tweeted. “Kim & Khloe basically wore the same dress. Kourtney looks like she’s going to dinner. Kylie. At least Kendall tried.” While Morgan’s comments usually make him the target of internet ire, it seems like his opinions on the Kardashians’ Met Gala looks match the rest of the world’s.

