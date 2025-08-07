Piers Morgan Accuses Beyoncé’ of ‘Culturally Appropriate’ Marilyn Monroe in New Levi’s Ad

With Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad situation making headlines, Piers Morgan sparks a new clothing marketing controversy by accusing Beyoncé of “culturally appropriate” Marilyn Monroe in a new Levi’s jeans campaign.

The new Beyoncé and Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign ad features the “Single Ladies” songstress in all-denim while sporting a blonde hairstyle similar to Monroe’s iconic look.

Not long after the BEYONCÉ X LEVI’S campaign made its debut, Piers Morgan quickly criticized, declaring on X, “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

Almost immediately after he made his comment, the former Good Morning Britain host was hit with backlash. “This is an idiotic post,” one critic stated. “Just say you think she looks attractive and go.”

Another person corrected Morgan by noting, “Marilyn Monroe is not a culture Piers.”

Britannica points out that “cultural appropriation” is when members of a majority group adopt cultural elements of a minority group in an exploitative, disrespectful, or stereotypical way.”

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has adopted Monroe’s blonde bombshell look. She previously sported the hairstyle while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October 2024.

Angela Beyince, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Samantha Barry attend Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)



After causing an uproar with his comment, Piers Morgan quickly walked back his criticism towards Beyoncé’s Levi ad.

While responding to one of the comments, Morgan declared, “I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously… But I forgot the woke brigade have zero sense of humour.”

He then reshared a photo of himself with Beyoncé before stating, “I think the whole concept of ‘cultural appropriation’ is bulls–. What’s wrong with celebrating another country’s fashion, food, etc.?”

Piers Morgan also responded to someone calling Beyoncé hotter than Marilyn Monroe with “I don’t disagree.”

Morgan’s Beyoncé’s Levi ad “criticism” comes nearly a year after he issued a public apology to her and her husband Jay-Z after singer Jaguar Wright on Piers Morgan Uncensored and claimed the couple had “hundreds of victims” while grouping them with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Morgan stated in his apology that he was in contact with Bey and Jay-Z’s attorneys, who urged him to edit and remove the comments from the interview. “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called Uncensored, but the legal limits apply to us as well—and we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”