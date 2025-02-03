PHOTOS: Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Open-Front Grammys Dress

Making her mark on the red carpet, Olivia Rodrigo stunned in her daring look at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The “Good 4 U” hitmaker was spotted in an all-black Versace halter dress that featured a plunged front and cutouts on her chest, sides, and back. She had only thin black straps draping down her back.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo spoke to Vogue about her fashion choices and appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

“It is always an honor to go to the Grammy’s, and I had the best time getting ready with my team,” she explained. “For makeup, I always try to have a little fun while staying true to myself.”

Rodrigo’s makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, also spoke out about getting the singer’s glammed look ready for the award show.

“We wanted to channel that effortless 90s cool-girl energy,” Herandez explained about the inspiration. “Minimal, polished, but with an understated edge.”

Hernandez also used a spritz of Lancôme’s Fix It and Forget It for the look. “To lock in your makeup, add a spritz of setting spray before and after foundation,” she pointed out.

Herandez then added, “Of course, Olivia’s signature cat eye had to make an appearance—I used Idole Liner to create that sharp, precise flick, while a little liner in the inner corners added just the right amount of edge.”

Olivia Rodrigo Received One Nomination For the 2025 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Can’t Catch Me Now,” which was featured in the 2023 film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rodrigo opened up about writing the song during a 2023 interview with Variety. The singer revealed that she started the process after watching the film.

“One of the last scenes was very inspiring to me,” she explained. “I don’t know how to describe it without giving too much away! It’s an overhead shot of a bunch of birds in the trees, and something very important just happened. That was playing in a loop in my head over and over, and I was like, ‘I want to write a song that captures what that feeling is.’ That was the goal.”

Rodrigo further pointed out that Rachel Ziegler’s Lucy Gray Baird inspired her track for the film. “So it was a wonderful experience to try to write something from the character of Lucy Gray,” she also said. “[She] is a character that I feel very connected to. So yeah, it was a really fun experience.”

Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony won the Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.



