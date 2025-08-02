Phoenixville Caregiver Accused Of Assaulting Two Infant Girls At Pennsylvania Early Learning Center

A Pennsylvania woman, 37-year-old Catalina Baldwin, is accused of assaulting two infant girls, ages 7 and 5 months old, at an early learning center in the city of Oaks.

According to a release issued by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, authorities became aware of the alleged abuse on Wednesday, July 9. Upper Providence Police and emergency personnel responded at 10:20 a.m. to Oaks Early Learning Center. They had received a report of an unresponsive 7-month-old.

Upon arrival, police officers found firefighters providing emergency aid to the infant girl, identified only as “S.F.” The girl appeared to be having seizures and was promptly transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Doctors diagnosed her with a “subdural hematoma with mass effect, midline shift, and an uncal herniation.”

S.F., who also suffered from retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and ligament injuries in her cervical spine, had to undergo emergency surgery. During the procedure, part of her skull had to be removed. Additionally, her injuries, as per the release, were consistent with “non-accidental trauma.”

Troubling Findings

An investigation was carried out by authorities, finding that the S.F. had been in Baldwin’s care. At around 10:12 a.m., Baldwin allegedly texted Director Christina Dolga and asked her to respond to the infant room.

However, minutes before the text had been sent, Baldwin allegedly texted another teacher, saying, “S.F. is a nightmare.” Additionally, investigators allegedly found that the 37-year-old woman had googled “Shaken Syndrome” two days after the incident occurred.

This, however, was not the only incident involving Baldwin. As per the release, back on May 29, 2025, Baldwin allegedly texted a 5-month-old girl’s mother. She explained, as per the release, that the child had suffered from “unexplained bleeding in her mouth.”

The infant girl, only identified as “ECW,” had suffered a laceration in her mouth. She had to be placed on a feeding tube.

Baldwin, at the time, allegedly claimed that the girl had injured herself by putting a “broken wicker basket” in her mouth. However, CHOP’s Child Protection Team labeled her injuries “highly concerning for non-accidental trauma.”

On July 31, 2025, Catalina Baldwin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person. The release stated her bail was set at $500,000.