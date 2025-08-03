Phoenix Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Assaulting, And Burying Girlfriend Alive Released From Jail: ‘Enjoy My Funeral’

Timothy Wood, a Phoenix man, was accused by a woman who chose to remain anonymous of kidnapping, sexual assault, and physical abuse. However, charges were never formally filed, with prosecutors requesting police for additional evidence. Now, the woman fears for her life.

As reported by Fox 10, the woman was allegedly held captive by Wood for a staggering 14 days. A prosecutor initially alleged in court that the man had imprisoned the woman, his then-girlfriend, in a shed and beat her.

Additionally, Wood allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while threatening to kill her. The alleged violence also involved threats of cutting off the woman’s foot, which later materialized via a foot injury the victim allegedly suffered in the hands of the accused.

In one instance, the woman was allegedly buried alive underneath the shed after Wood dug a hole. She remained buried for two days, according to the prosecutor.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape the shed and fled to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911.

Wood Released From Jail, Charges Resubmitted

With her ex-boyfriend detained, the woman thought her nightmare was over.

“They told me that there was enough evidence to put him away,” the woman told AZFamily. “They told me that they found everything. The forensic nurse even corroborated my injuries.”

However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requested that police gather additional evidence. This caused Timothy Wood to be released from jail.

“I felt safe for a minute and when they dropped it I went back to feeling unsafe,” the woman added.

In an update reported by AZFamily, it was revealed that the Phoenix Police Department resubmitted charges against Timothy Wood. These include kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault, among others.

Currently, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Meanwhile, the woman lives in fear, even to the extent of believing she will die in the hands of her alleged perpetrator.

“Enjoy my funeral,” the woman said in a message directed to the prosecutors.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.