‘NCIS’ Star Gabriel Olds Arrested for Sexual Assault Allegations

NCIS actor Gabriel Olds was arrested on Wednesday and faces seven felony charges related to sexual assault.

The Los Angeles Police Department reports that Olds exploited his fame and Ivy League education to attract his victims, many of whom he encountered on dating apps. Now a resident of Los Angeles, Olds is currently being held on a bail of $3.5 million.

A press release from the LAPD revealed that Olds was first accused of rape by a 41-year-old woman in January 2023, who reported that the alleged assault occurred at her residence. Following this, two additional victims came forward, recounting similar incidents that date back to 2013.

‘NCIS’ Actor Gabriel Olds allegedly sexually assaulted at least three women he met on dating apps, with police fearing there may be more victims across the country. (Image via LAPD)

The victims recounted “consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault.” An arrest warrant for him was issued on July 19, 2024.

Gabriel Olds Reportedly Used His Acting Success and Ivy League Credentials to Charm His Alleged Victims

His victims informed law enforcement that he leveraged his success in the industry and his status as a Yale University alumnus to secure dates. In recent years, he also began using dating apps. Olds graduated from the prestigious university in 1995.

“We heard the same story again and again,” Detective Brent Hopkins, a special assault section supervisor explained. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Three women have been identified as victims of assault. Meanwhile, two additional individuals have stepped forward to report instances of less severe sexual misconduct. Given Olds’ profession, detectives suspect there may be more victims nationwide. They are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Olds appeared in many shows other than NCIS over the years. He has featured in numerous television series since 1993, including Law & Order. His credits also include roles in Six Feet Under, Charmed, Private Practice, Criminal Minds, Cold Case, and CSI, among others.

He also portrayed a supporting character in the 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which featured Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in lead roles.