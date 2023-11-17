Philly Radio Station Bans Taylor Swift Music Ahead Of The Eagles Game Against Kansas City

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20, the city’s radio station Q102 is taking an unusual step to ensure their team’s focus by temporarily sidelining Taylor Swift’s music from its playlist. The decision stems from the buzz surrounding Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce, who’s romantically linked with the pop sensation.

The radio show hosts Bex and Buster from Q102 announced the move on Wednesday, Nov. 15, citing the need for complete concentration leading up to the much-anticipated game. While clarifying that they harbor no ill feelings towards Swift, they explained their decision on air during an appearance on Good Day Philadelphia.

“Q102 loves Taylor Swift and the whole Travis [Kelce] and Taylor thing as much as the rest of the world, but this weekend we’ve gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” radio personality Buster Satterfield shared.

Echoing the sentiment, Bex Maroun, Buster’s cohost, emphasized the significance of the Kelce-Swift rivalry, playfully highlighting Eagles running back D’Andre Swift and Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, as the Swift-Kelce duo that matters most in Philadelphia.

Swift, a native of a Philadelphia suburb, had long been an Eagles supporter. However, her allegiance shifted when she publicly supported Travis Kelce by attending a Kansas City sporting event in September, alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. Since then, the Grammy-winning artist has frequently cheered on Kelce from the stands, although her international tour commitments often limit her attendance at games.

The decision by Q102 to bench Swift’s music temporarily has sparked conversation among fans and is seen as a playful twist in the lead-up to the Chiefs-Eagles face-off, adding an extra layer of fun to the already exciting game.