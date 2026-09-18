‘Phantom of the Paradise’ Actor and Grateful Dead Collaborator Dies at 77: RIP to Gerrit Graham

Gerrit Graham, the versatile actor best known for his work in Phantom of the Paradise, Star Trek, and The Critic, has died. He was 77.

Videos by Suggest

Graham died Sept. 15 in Rhinebeck, New York, his family announced Friday, Sept. 18, on Facebook. He had been dealing with lung disease and other health problems.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Gerrit Graham-a beloved father, grandfather, devoted friend, and legendary character actor. Gerrit passed away peacefully on September 15th, comforted by the presence of his two sons at his side. He is also survived by his brother Sam Graham,” the statement read.

Graham’s career stretched across film, television, music and writing, with his ability to shift between dramatic and comedic characters making him a familiar face across several decades.

One of his most memorable performances came in Brian De Palma’s 1974 musical horror film Phantom of the Paradise, in which Graham played Beef, an over-the-top glam-rock performer, according to IMDb. He later worked with De Palma again in Home Movies.

His other film credits included Greetings and Hi, Mom!, both early De Palma movies that featured Robert De Niro, as well as Demon Seed, Pretty Baby, Used Cars, Class Reunion and Child’s Play 2.

On television, Graham appeared in series including Seinfeld, Miami Vice, The A-Team, Laverne & Shirley and The Wonder Years. He also had roles in both Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.

Graham portrayed Quinn, a Q outcast, on Voyager and a Hunter on Deep Space Nine. He also voiced Franklin Sherman, the adoptive father of Jon Lovitz’s character, on the animated comedy The Critic.

Away from acting, Graham had a longtime creative partnership with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir. The two met through a mutual friend in the 1970s, and Graham helped Weir write “Victim or the Crime,” which appeared on the Grateful Dead’s 1989 album Built to Last.

Graham once recalled that he wrote the song’s memorable opening line, “Patience runs out on the junkie.”

He also worked as a screenwriter and lyricist, contributing to Disney’s Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid. He wrote episodes of the 1980s revival of The Twilight Zone and co-wrote the 1990 animated short The Prince and the Pauper with his brother.

Born Nov. 27, 1949, in New York, Graham was raised in St. Louis, Chicago, and Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He later attended Columbia University, where he and De Palma were involved with the Columbia Players theater company.

His family said Graham continued working until health problems eventually forced him to retire. He is survived by his two sons, grandchildren and brother.