Inmate Allegedly Kills Guard With His Own Gun And Hijacks Vehicle In Cherokee County, North Carolina

A 48-year-old inmate, Kelvin Simmons, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing a detention officer while using his gun, which led to a vehicle chase. The victim, Francisco Flattes, had transported Simmons to a medical appointment.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident occurred on Monday, June 30. At the time, Falttes and fellow officer George Fienauer had transported Simmoins to a Peachtree orthopedic office.

Suddenly, Simmons allegedly overpowered both officers, grabbed one of their guns, and shot Flattes. The CCSO alleges that Simmons then exited the office and hijacked a vehicle at the parking lot, triggering a vehicle chase.

One 911 caller at the time reported what was happening at the orthopedic office, identified as Erlanger Orthopedic by WLOS.

“He’s shooting off in the lobby?” the operator asked the caller.

“He’s got a hostage!” the caller answered.

As Simmons allegedly exited the building, the caller saw how he approached an arriving vehicle.

“He’s robbing her!” the caller added. “He’s getting in a Chevy — a black Chevy car.”

Suspect Arrested

Simmons eventually drove into Macon County. One CCSO captain managed to disable Simmons’ vehicle, which then led to a brief standoff. Moments later, Simmons was taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, Cherokee County Detention Officer Francisco Flattes succumbed to his injuries. Officer Fienauer was injured during the incident, and he is currently recovering, as per the sheriff’s office.

“This is the hardest day of my career,” Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith said. “We are all mourning the loss of Francisco and doing everything we can to support each other and the family and loved ones of Officer Flattes.”

Kelvin Simmons, who was in jail on bank robbery charges, will now face first-degree murder charges. As per the CCSO, Simmons was also awaiting charges on an alleged October 2024 escape attempt at the time of the latest incident.

Two different fundraisers have been set up to help Flattes’ families through this difficult time. One of the fundraisers was set up by Back the Blue, NC, while the second one was established by a Flattes family friend.

Officer Flattes is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Both his wife and son-in-law work in law enforcement.