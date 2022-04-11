The Royal Divorce Scandal That No One Is Talking About

There are plenty of royal scandals splashed across the headlines these days, but there’s one royal divorce that no one seems to be talking about. So, what do we know about the split between Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly?

Peter Phillips’ Marriage And Divorce From Autumn Kelly

Phillips and Kelly, a management consultant who worked for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, met at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in 2003. The pair announced their engagement in 2007 and married the following year. They share two daughters, Savannah and Isla.

However, the fairy tale romance didn’t last, and the couple announced their divorce in February of 2020. They had been married for 12 years. According to royal insiders, Phillips is Queen Elizabeth’s “favorite” grandson, and she was “upset” to hear that he and his wife would be splitting.

Many were expecting a serious showdown in court as the two tried to reach a settlement, but in June of last year, a spokesperson for the couple announced that they had “resolved” their financial issues.

“They continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost,” the statement continued. “Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.”

His New Girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace

It didn’t take long for Phillips to find love again, though. He is currently dating Lindsay Wallace, the daughter of an oil tycoon and a school friend of sister Zara Tindall. Wallace is reportedly still married to her husband, but the pair have been separated for some time.

Things are pretty serious between the couple, too. Phillips brought Wallace to the joint christening ceremony of Zara and Mike Tindall’s son, Lucas, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August.

She’s Even Met The Queen

In addition to royal family events, Wallace has also met the queen. In January of 2022, Phillips brought Wallace to meet his grandmother, despite the controversy over the fact that she is still technically married to another man.

A royal insider told The Sun, “It was a very warm meeting and the Queen was clearly delighted to meet someone who makes Peter so happy. It may still be early days but Peter wanted his grandmother to see he was happy.”

“It is a clear sign that Lindsay has now been firmly welcomed into The Firm and a major first step if they were to ever choose to get married,” the source continued. “The Queen just wants Peter to be happy.” There’s no official word yet on when Wallace will finalize her divorce or if she and Phillips have any plans to tie the knot, but her meeting with the queen means that she will surely be welcomed into the royal family when the time comes.

