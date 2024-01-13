Peter Crombie, ‘Seinfeld’ Star, Dead at 71

Peter Crombie, who is best known for his role as ‘Crazy Joe Davola’ on Seinfeld, has reportedly passed away. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.

TMZ reports that according to his ex-wife, Nadine Kigner, the actor died on Wednesday, Jan. 10, following a short illness. Details about his death have not been disclosed. Speaking about her ex, Kigner stated, “He was the kindest most caring, giving, considerate man. He was loved by everybody, generous, and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”

Crombie’s good friend, Bill Stetz, also told TMZ that the actor was “a gentle and loyal friend of soft words and expressive work as an actor and a writer.”

Peter Crombie notably appeared as ‘Crazy Joe Davola’ in five episodes during the comedy series’ fourth season. He was known for terrorizing, stalking, and even threatening the main character, Jerry. He also dated Elaine at some point.

Along with Seinfeld, Crombie also appeared in various well-known films such as My Dog Skip, The Blob, and Se7en. On the small screen, he made appearances on NYPD Blue, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Walker, Texas Ranger, L. A Law, and Law & Order.

Along with acting, Crombie was dedicated to writing as well. He wrote the short 2006 film Threshold. According to IMDb, the film follows a man who loses his daughter to an accidental shooting. He finds his way toward making peace with himself and his daughter’s memory. The film starred David Purdham, Allie McCulloch, and Chad Nell.

Peter Crombie’s Ex-Wife Nadine Kigner and Comedian Lewis Black Pay Tribute to the Late Actor

In an incredibly sweet Instagram post, Peter Crombie’s ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, paid tribute to the late Seinfeld actor.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” Kijner wrote in a Jan. 10 post, which also features photographers of her and the late actor at their wedding. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the unboundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were kind, giving, caring, and creative Soul.”

Along with Kijner, famed comedian Lewis Black took to X (formerly Twitter) to say a special post dedicated to Peter Crombie. “Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie,” Black wrote. “He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”