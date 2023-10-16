Pete Davidson Reveals The Crazy Reason He’s Spending Thousands On Sealed VHS Tapes

Pete Davidson, the popular comedian and actor known for his witty humor on Saturday Night Live and his burgeoning film career, is making an unexpected pivot into the world of VHS tapes. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, Davidson announced his plan to compile and sell thousands of sealed VHS tapes with the hope of cashing in on their rising value.

Davidson revealed the origin of his peculiar investment venture, which he traced back to a night when he was “really high” three years ago. It was during that fateful evening that he began collecting sealed VHS tapes, still in their original packaging.

A Unique Business Strategy

The 29-year-old comedian shared his unique business strategy, explaining that his VHS tape collection is poised to appreciate in value over time. According to Davidson, “In 2026, it’ll be 20 years since the last VHS was made, right? So 20 years go by — that’s enough time for people to be like, ‘Oh, that was cool, remember?’ Like vinyl?”

Confident in the potential of his collection, Davidson revealed, “So I bought all the sealed ones that exist — like, three to five thousand tapes.” His audience, however, met his investment endeavor with laughter and skepticism. Davidson responded with humor, saying, “You guys sound like my mom! No one believes in me!”

As the conversation continued, Davidson dropped a bombshell that could silence the naysayers. He stated, “As of a month ago, sealed VHSes are now going for 20 to 30,000 grand a pop!” Davidson mentioned the recent sale of a sealed “Rocky” VHS tape for $27,000, which he compared to his own GameStop situation.

Embracing his newfound status as a VHS tape magnate, Davidson exclaimed, “I own all of them, dude! Dude, no one believed in me! It’s gonna happen, you guys!”

Will It Pay Off?

While Pete Davidson’s venture into selling sealed VHS tapes may seem unconventional, the rising value of vintage media has attracted the attention of collectors. Vinyl records, for example, have experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with enthusiasts and audiophiles driving up prices for rare and well-preserved albums. This trend has sparked interest in other vintage media formats, including cassette tapes and VHS tapes.

In a world dominated by digital streaming and high-definition video, the nostalgia associated with VHS tapes could be a driving factor in their increasing value. Collectors and enthusiasts may be willing to pay a premium for sealed, vintage VHS tapes as memorabilia, much like vinyl records.

However, the success of Davidson’s unconventional investment strategy remains uncertain. During the interview, he humorously acknowledged that he was prepared to “be on the road forever” if his plan did not work out.

Davidson recently scraped up the side of his SUV after performing a stand-up show in Los Angeles.

Davidson’s unexpected foray into the world of VHS tape collecting is a testament to the unpredictability and diversity of investment opportunities. While the financial potential of sealed VHS tapes may be debatable, the comedian’s enthusiasm and humor on The Tonight Show has certainly left an impression and may inspire others to explore unique investment avenues.