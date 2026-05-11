a-classic-nbc-show-is-getting-a-reboot-on-fox

Fox has greenlit a reboot of a beloved 1980s classic, with the original star’s widow set to produce.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline, Fox has greenlit a reboot of Highway to Heaven. The original series, created by and starring Michael Landon, ran on NBC from 1984 to 1989. The beloved show saw a probationary angel sent to Earth to meddle in the lives of mortals.

The late actor’s wife, Cindy Landon, will produce the reboot, which is scheduled for the 2027-2028 season. No casting announcements have been made yet.

In an Instagram post, Cindy Landon shared a poignant message about the show’s enduring legacy. “Highway to Heaven was always more than a television show — it was about humanity, compassion, hope, and the power of touching people’s lives through storytelling,” she wrote.

“Michael poured his heart and soul into these stories. I know this new chapter would mean so much to him,” Cindy added. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved for believing in the heart of this series and having the vision to bring it to life once again.”

Cindy Landon Says It’s ‘Just the Right Moment’ For a ‘Hightway to Heaven’ Reboot

The I Was a Teenage Werewolf star, who died in 1991, appeared in the series alongside Victor French. The two had previously worked together on Little House on the Prairie. French played Mark Gordon, a retired police officer who helped Landon’s angel, Jonathan Smith, carry out his assignments.

Victor French and Michael Landon in the original ‘Highway to Heaven.'(Photo by Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jason Katims, the creator of Parenthood and showrunner for Friday Night Lights, will lead the reboot.

“I’m excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens on this classic tale. The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun,” Katims gushed in a statement. “I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man.”

In a statement, Cindy, who shared daughter Jennifer Landon and son Sean Landon with her late husband, reflected on the continuation of his work. She expressed that she was “proud to help carry Michael’s legacy forward with partners like Fox and Amblin, who understand the heart of this series and are bringing it to a new generation at just the right moment.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Highway to Heaven has been resurrected. Lifetime aired an updated movie version in 2021, starring Jill Scott as the angel.