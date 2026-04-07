Wireless Festival Canceled After the UK Government Blocks Headliner From Entering the Country

Organizers of the Wireless Festival announced on Tuesday that due to its headliner, Kanye West, being barred from entering the UK, the event was canceled.

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According to the BBC, the UK government decided to block West’s entry into the country amid backlash over his planned performance at this summer’s London festival due ot his past antisemitic rhetoric and actions.

In a statement, the Wireless Festival organizers confirmed the news. “The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom,” the statement reads. “As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.”

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE,” the organizers said. “And no concerns were highlighted at the time.”

In addition to announcing the news, the organizers addressed the backlash over West’s past.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had,” the statement continued. “As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

The Home Office confirmed that West did submit an application to travel to the UK via the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). It refused permission on the grounds that his presence “would not be conducive to the public good.”

West also issued a statement about the government’s decision. He said he “would be grateful” to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK.

“I know words aren’t enough,” he said. “I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism Commends the UK Government’s Actions

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism spoke out about the UK government’s actions against West.

“The government has clearly made the right decision here,” the spokesperson said. “For once, when it said that antisemitism has no place in the UK, it backed up its words with action.”

The spokesperson pointed out West’s past antisemitic antics. “Someone who has boasted of making tens of millions of dollars from selling swastika T-shirts and who released a song called Heil Hitler just months ago clearly would not be conducive to the public good in the UK.”

“Wireless Festival, in its desperate quest for profit, defended the invitation until the end,” the spokesperson added. “That was shameful, and it’s sponsors should continue to say away.”