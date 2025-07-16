Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Serial romantic Pete Davidson is trading dating headlines for diaper duty as he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt prepare for their first child.

After TMZ broke the news today that the couple was expecting, Hewitt took to Instagram to make it truly official. The 29-year-old’s post showcased heartfelt moments of the radiant couple, including a glimpse of their visit to an ultrasound appointment.

Hewitt’s post also features a photo of 31-year-old Davidson shirtless, gently holding her stomach. The couple embraced in two additional pictures and posed for a fun selfie wearing face masks in another.

“Welp, now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned the sweet post.

“My bestie is having my mini bestie, which means my life is complete,” model and actress Meredith Mickelson gushed in the comments. “HEHEHEHEHEHE IM SO HAPPY BEST MOMMY EVERRRRR” the somewhat unhinged Mickelson added.

“The littlest tiniest sweetest treat, my heart!!!’ a thrilled fan added. “MOMMMYYYYYY,” another slightly on the nose fan comment read.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Have Been Linked Since March

Davidson’s romance with the model was confirmed in March when the pair was seen together in Palm Beach, Florida. Later that month, Hewitt made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a video of the actor dressed in a white bathrobe on her Instagram Stories. By May, the couple had taken the next step and moved in together.

“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE. “They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”

“They’re so happy together and doing great,” the source added.

In the same month, Davidson and Hewitt marked their red carpet debut as a couple at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City. Shortly after, they were spotted together at a New York Knicks game on May 16.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson at Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Of course, Pete Davidson has quite the star-studded dating history. Just eight months before his romance with Hewitt, he split from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline after less than a year together. His roster of famous exes reads like a Hollywood who’s who: Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Will the notorious playboy finally trade his wild ways now that a baby’s on the way? Only time will tell.