PETA Targets Matt Lauer, Accuses Farm on His New Zealand Property of Animal Abuse

Matt Lauer is in more hot water. The disgraced Today show host is being targeted by PETA. The animal rights organization has claimed that animal abuse is taking place on his New Zealand property, the New York Post reported.

Videos by Suggest

Lauer owns the 16,000 acre, $9 million property. However, he is not involved in the operations of its farm, Hunter Valley Farming, per the outlet.

In a gruesome video made by PETA and released by the Post, sheep at the farm appear to get struck during the shearing process. Some of the animals even needed stitches as a result.

“Matt Lauer’s New Zealand getaway is hell for scared sheep who are flung about, pinned down and cut up,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told the outlet. “PETA wants Lauer to wash his hands of the bloody wool business.”

Furthermore, Jacqu Sadashige, PETA’s manager of corporate responsibility, added, “The horrific abuse that was documented at Hunter Valley is typical across wool operations.”

Matt Lauer Reacts to PETA’s Accusations

A spokesperson for Lauer said that he had “absolutely no knowledge of any alleged problems at his property” until the outlet reached out for comment.

“[Lauer] was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear of what allegedly has happened, and immediately launched his own investigation of his tenant’s operations, which is currently underway,” Lauer’s rep told the outlet. “When all the facts are known he will take immediate and appropriate actions.”

Laure’s rep added that PETA has not contacted the former broadcaster about the situation, a statement that the organization confirmed.

“When we notify companies and individuals implicated in our investigations, their usual reaction is to deny, deflect, and downplay the cruelty uncovered,” a PETA spokesperson told the outlet. “Publicly releasing undercover investigations before notifying implicated parties, like Mr. Lauer, holds them responsible and makes it impossible for them to ignore the cruelty they have the power to stop.”