Matt Lauer’s Daughter Romy Crashes Car, Flees the Scene

Romy Lauer, the 20-year-old daughter of former Today host Matt Lauer, is experiencing some legal woes after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and attempted to flee the scene.

Sources close to the situation told Page Six the incident occurred at the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend. After crashing her Jeep Wrangler and fleeing the scene, authorities were able to identify her because she left her license plate behind.

An insider shared that around 4 a.m. on July 5, a 911 call was made about a crash on North Sea Mecox Road. The caller, who was identified as a neighbor, stated they had heard a loud noise. They were worried someone was hurt.

However, when the authorities arrived on the scene, they saw the fence was down, but the driver had already taken off, leaving behind the license plate.

Page Six further reported hours before the accident, Romy posted on TikTok a clip of herself with two friends. They were dining at the sushi restaurant Kissaki in Water Mill.

The trio mouthed, “I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America, and gentlemen, start your engines!”

The Hamptons’ police confirmed Matt Lauer’s daughter Romy has been issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident. One source also stated that a ticket was issued. Famed attorney Edward Burk Jr. is “currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Laurer.”

Burke previously represented Romy’s father Matt Lauer as well as other celebrities. He recently represented Justin Timberlake after his DWI arrest in June.



Matt Lauer Has Been Mostly Out of the Public Eye Since His Firing From ‘Today’ In 2017 Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The incident with Romy comes seven years after Matt Lauer was fired from Today over sexual misconduct allegations.

The former host was accused by multiple female colleagues of sexual harassment. One of the female colleagues accused him of raping her while they were both at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Although he denied the claims, NBC made the decision to fire him. He has since been out of the public eye mostly.

However, a source shared in April of this year that Matt Lauer was looking to make a “comeback.”

“He’s started to talk to people. He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim,” the source shared, per OK! Magazine. “He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided.”

The insider further shared that Lauer thinks “enough time” has passed that the comeback could happen.

“He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced,’” the source continued. “It’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend [Shamin Abas]. He’s very thin-skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology.”

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas have reportedly been dating since 2019. He was previously married to Annette Roque, whom he married in 1998. The former couple shares Romy as well as two sons Thijs and Jack.