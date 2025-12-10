New Permanent ‘Today’ Co-Host Named, Will Join Jenna Bush Hager’s Hour

Nearly a year after Hoda Kotb stepped down from Today, a new co-host is set to join Jenna Bush Hager’s hour.

Bush Hager announced on Tuesday that Sheinelle Jones will be the new permanent co-host for Today’s fourth hour.

“You all know her, she’s an extraordinary broadcaster,” Bush Hager stated. “But more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about.”

Jones further spoke out about her new on-air gig. “To have a show like this is beyond my wildest dreams. This is the real deal, and I get to do it with Jenna.”

After she emotionally embraced Jones, Bush Hager declared, “I’m so happy you’re here. I knew I was going to cry before you walked out, I tried not to.”

“You couldn’t write this script,” Jones responded.

Jones previously co-hosted on the third hour of Today and will begin hosting Jenna & Shieinelle next month.

Jones began guest-hosting Jenna & Friends in September. She first joined Today in 2014 for weekend broadcasting. She then joined Today’s third hour in 2019.

Jones previously mourned the loss of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who passed away from brain cancer in May.

‘Today’ and ‘Jenna & Friends’ Producers React to Sheinelle Jones’ Permanent Co-Host Promotion

Today further shared that Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer will continue to co-host the morning show.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for the fourth hour,” Today executive producers Libby Leist and Jenna & Friends executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones said in a joint statement to Today staffers. “Jenna and Sheinelle are two extraordinary talents who have grown within the ranks of Today. They are beloved for their authenticity, warmth, and genuine connection with our Today audience.”

The duo further shared, “Sheinelle has been a cherished member of NBC News for more than 11 years. From standout interviews with newsmakers and celebrities to her iconic Halloween performances as Beyoncé and Tina Turner, she has captivated audiences time and again.”

During the announcement, Jones shared that the first people she told about the co-host job were her children.

“They were so happy for me,” she said. “There was so much joy in our house, and we needed that joy. When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for my joy. This is what it looks like.”

Jones further revealed that she wore one of her husband’s shirts on Tuesday before heading off to Today.

