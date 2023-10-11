People Are Stunned By What Gwyneth Paltrow Uses Her Best Actress Oscar Statue For

Gwyneth Paltrow has delighted fans by revealing a quirky new use for her Academy Award trophy in a recent Vogue “73 Questions” segment filmed at her Hamptons home. During the interview, Paltrow showcased her beautiful garden on Long Island while her Oscar statue was spotted serving an unusual function as a doorstop.

As she strolled through her garden, interviewer Joe Sabia couldn’t help but notice the Oscar prop and commented on its beauty. To this, Paltrow playfully responded, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!”

Paltrow, an Academy Award-winning actress, earned the prestigious accolade for her remarkable performance in Shakespeare In Love in 1999. However, she shared in a 2005 interview that she had an unusual relationship with her Oscar. At that time, she revealed that she kept the golden statue “tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out.”

During the 2005 interview, Paltrow admitted, “For weeks after I won, I kept it in storage… I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece; the thing freaks me out. For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel really good about it. I just feel sort of embarrassed, and it brings up weird, traumatic feelings. It’s associated with a tough time in my life.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with her Oscar appears to have evolved. The quirky choice of using it as a doorstop indicates a shift in her perspective and a more lighthearted approach to the award. As the camera followed her through the Hamptons property, Paltrow showcased her charming garden and opened up about her life, revealing new aspects of her personality that left fans delighted.

The New York Times published an article in September, shedding light on this quirky arrangement. The Goop founder was seen jogging into an adjoining room of her Hamptons home to retrieve the statue, offering a glimpse into her evolving relationship with the award.

Paltrow also recently weighed on her ex-husband’s relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar doorstop has charmed fans and the entertainment world, showcasing a humorous side to the award-winning actress and providing a glimpse into the way people’s perceptions and relationships with their achievements can evolve over time. The unconventional use of the prestigious trophy serves as a reminder that even the most renowned awards can be integrated into daily life with a sense of humor and grace.