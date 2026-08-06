Oscar-Nominated Actress Hurt in ‘Really Bad Car Accident’

An Oscar-nominated actress revealed she is recovering from a “really bad car accident” in a candid video shared on social media.

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Minnie Driver, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Skylar in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, took to Instagram earlier today (Aug. 6) to share that the car accident had occurred in France “a few days ago.”

In the lengthy footage, the 56-year-old Emily in Paris star lay in bed with her adorable dog while wearing a blue neck brace. The actress explained that she and a friend named Ben were driving on a country road in France when their car was T-boned by a vehicle that ran an intersection at speed without stopping.

Driver revealed that while they managed to escape the wreck alive, it wasn’t without a struggle. “We somehow walked out of it … Well, we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive,” she said, stressing that the car accident was “not our fault.” The accident left her with a sprained neck, feeling “in shock” and “crying all the time,” though she assured followers that she was ultimately “fine.”

Image via Instagram/Minnie Driver

The Grosse Pointe Blank star also credited the car she was traveling in, a Kia EV6 subcompact electric SUV, for saving their lives. “The reason why I’m not dead is the car that we were driving,” Driver explained. “I’ve never been in a crash before, but the 360-degree airbags are what saved our lives.”

Minnie Driver Also Thanked a Bystander Who Helped After Car Accident: ‘So Grateful to be Alive’

Driver went on to thank a good samaritan who helped out before authorities arrived.

“I am so grateful to be alive. Thanks very much from me and my mate. And my family and the people who love me,” she said in the footage.

Minnie Driver back in February. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Shout out to the van driver who stopped and helped us before the ambulances arrived. Special mention to the car who slowed down took in the scene and drove off without stopping,” Driver added her caption. “I guess this is the Dao of the world, the light and the dark. My brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing. Weeping too, feels good and helpful. Thank you to my friends, my family, all the people at work and especially my friend Ben and his family. I love you.”

Of course, the comments section was filled with relieved fans.

“Thanking every Kia I see from now on for keeping you and your mate alive!!” one top comment read.