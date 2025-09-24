California Man Accused Of Stabbing Sex Offender To Death Because ‘Everyone Hates Pedophiles’

A 29-year-old California man, Varun Suresh, is accused of murdering a 71-year-old registered sex offender in Fremont. Suresh allegedly told detectives that he stabbed the man to death because it was “cool” since “everyone hates pedophiles.”

According to a press release issued by the Fremont Police Department (FPD), the incident occurred on Thursday, September 18. At around 11:57 a.m., FPD officers responded to an Upper Vinters Circle residence after receiving reports of a violent altercation.

Upon arrival, FPD officers found an unresponsive 71-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. While officers administered trauma care, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Suresh, the suspect, was standing outside the residence, as per the FPD, and was arrested while a knife was recovered from the scene.

Sex Offender Found, Murdered

Court documents cited by KTVU showed that Suresh had allegedly wanted to kill a sex offender for years. Believing these individuals deserved death, Suresh shared a quote with the police, which read, “It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates,” the documents alleged.

Allegedly, Suresh had found the 71-year-old man, David Brimmer, on California’s Megan’s Law website, which is the state’s sex offender registry. The 29-year-old didn’t know Simmer, but he didn’t need to. The man had served 9 years in prison for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and that’s all Suresh needed to hear.

Posing as an accountant, Suresh armed himself with a knife and approached Simmer’s house, authorities alleged. According to court documents, thinking Simmer feared someone might kill him, Suresh previously approached his alleged victim’s neighbors with the same accountant ruse.

Then, after Simmer opened the door and confirmed his identity, the alleged fatal stabbing took place. Suresh chased Simmer while the latter tried to defend himself with a rock, police said. Eventually, it all ended at a neighbor’s kitchen, where Suresh allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

After he was arrested, Varun Suresh allegedly told the police that he planned to be arrested for his crime. He believed, according to the court documents, that “it should be cool,” since “everyone hates pedophiles.”

Suresh was charged with murder. As per Law & Crime, he is being held at the Alameda County Jail without bond.