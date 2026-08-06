Grace Chang Has Died

Grace Chang, the beloved Hong Kong actress and singer widely known by her Chinese name Ge Lan, has died at the age of 93, bringing an end to the life of one of the most influential entertainers of Hong Kong cinema’s golden age.

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Multiple media outlets in Hong Kong and Malaysia reported her death after family members confirmed the news. Grace Chang had a minor role in Clark Gable’s Soldier of Fortune. Additionally, her song “Wo Yao Ni De Ai” appeared in Crazy Rich Asians.

Chang rose to fame during the 1950s and early 1960s as a performer whose vibrant screen presence and musical talent earned her the nickname “Mambo Queen.” She became one of the defining stars of the Cathay Organization film studio and built a career that spanned more than 30 feature films before stepping away from acting following her marriage.

Grace Chang Was A Musical And Theatrical Power House

Born Chang Yufang in Nanjing, China, in 1933, she spent her childhood in Shanghai, where she trained in traditional Peking opera before relocating to Hong Kong with her family.

She made her feature film debut in Seven Sisters in 1953 and joined MP & GI, later known as Cathay, two years later. Her combination of acting, singing, and dancing quickly established her as one of the era’s brightest stars.

Chang’s breakthrough came with a string of successful musical films that showcased her charisma and vocal ability. Among her best-known works are Mambo Girl, The Wild, Wild Rose and It Blossoms Again. ,

She appeared in 33 films during an acting career that lasted roughly 11 years. Although she largely retired from the screen after marrying businessman Gao Fuquan in 1961, her influence continued through her recordings and the enduring popularity of her films. She made her final on-screen appearance in 1964 but continued contributing vocals to film soundtracks after leaving acting.

Her legacy endures through the music, films and unforgettable characters that made Grace Chang one of the most celebrated entertainers in Chinese cinema.