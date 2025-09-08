Pennsylvania Parents Accused Of Keeping 5 Children In ‘Dungeon’ Room With No Door Handle

A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges after their five children were allegedly found in deplorable conditions. James and Carly Kahl, 65 and 41, respectively, are accused of locking the kids in a dungeon-like room in their Fayette County residence. Allegedly, the room had no door handle, and the kids had no beds and had limited access to food and clothing.

According to a release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the disturbing discovery ocurred on August 8. At around 1:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a Willis Avenue residence in Fayette County to assist Children and Youth Services (CYS).

After making contact with James and Carly Kahl, troopers were shocked by the alleged “deplorable conditions” of the residence. These include, as per the PSP, “no beds, boarded up windows, feces covered on the bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing, and food, etc.”

Authorities determined that James allegedly kept his five children in a bedroom locked from the outside. They were kept inside throughout most of the day and all night long, the release alleged. The PSP stated that the room “functioned as a dungeon,” alleging that video cameras were hardwired to James’ room.

Furthermore, the bedroom door had three deadlock locks on the outside and no inside door handle. Therefore, an escape was impossible, the PSP said.

Children Removed, Parents Arrested

As a result, the children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the CYS. Later, police allegedly recovered a stun gun, a replica pistol, drugs, and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant.

More than a month after the discovery, on Wednesday, September 3, James and Carly Kahl were arrested. They were charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the children following the initial response. However, the results have yet ot be shared. As per KDKA News, the children are as young as five years old, with the eldest being 14.

“It is sickening,” one trooper told the outlet. “That is the only word to describe it. It’s sickening.”

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele revealed that one family member was the one who contacted the authorities.

“We are very, very happy that a family member was willing to come forward and report this to us,” Aubele told KDKA News. “We are very happy with our Children and Youth Services, who removed these children, and our Belle Vernon state police, that continued this investigation long after the children were removed to make the arrest that they did today.”