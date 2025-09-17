Pennsylvania Landlord Makes Horrific Discovery Weeks After Evicting Woman

Weeks after a Pennsylvania landlord evicted a 39-year-old woman, a horrific discovery was made inside the home: three dead babies were found hidden. Jessica Mauthe has now been charged in connection with the horrifying finding.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA News, the landlord contacted the Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday, September 13. The man told police that he had evicted Mauthe weeks prior, and while cleaning the house, he noticed a foul smell emanating from a bag inside a closet. He found a dead infant stuffed inside.

Police arrived and began to investigate. However, when inspecting the residence’s attic, police found two totes. Two other dead babies were found stuffed inside, one in each bag.

Eventually, the police interviewed Jessica Mauthe. There, she allegedly admitted to living in the house and giving birth to the three babies.

Regarding the baby found in the closet, she revealed that she gave birth on the toilet, the criminal complaint said. The baby allegedly remained there for minutes, and was later wrapped in towels “until it stopped making noises.” As per the police, she gave birth to this baby approximately one year ago.

In the case of the other two babies, Mauthe allegedly admitted to stuffing their bodies inside the totes and placing them in the attic. PennLive reported that one of the babies was found inside a black trash bag in the tote, wrapped in a towel. The second baby was found contained in a bucket, also inside a black trash bag in the tote, police said.

Following the findings, according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police, Mauthe was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Shaken Community

The gruesome discovery left the community shaken to the core. One neighbor, Carmen Felix, told KDKA News that the whole neighborhood knew two of the babies, and they had grown fond of them.

“It’s a close-knit community,” Felix said. “Everybody watches out for each other. Them two boys of hers, the whole neighborhood babysat them.”

Felix, however, expressed disgust, calling Mauthe’s alleged actions evil.

“Shocked. No one believed it. It’s just evil,” Felix said, as per WTAE. “How can you plop babies in the toilet? The girl across from here is a nurse, and she’s sick. She almost didn’t go to work today because she can’t get this off her mind.”

Autospy reports are pending. Mauthe remains at the Armstrong County Jail without bond, Law & Crime reported.