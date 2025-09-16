Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend And Told Cop, ‘I Just Shot My Girlfriend 17 Times’

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man, Darion Abel, is charged with the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Miranda Grimm-Gilarski. He allegedly told a responding officer, “I just shot my girlfriend 17 times.”

As reported by CBS News, the incident occurred back on November 17, 2018. At around 1:15 p.m., the Munhall Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a Louise Street home following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, they found Grimm-Gilarski, having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared deceased at the scene. At the same time, Abel arrived at a Munhall Police parking lot. He told an officer he wanted to turn himself in, authorities said.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet alleged that Abel told the officer, “I just shot my girlfriend 17 times.” He later pointed toward his gun on the front seat of his car, police said.

Reportedly, the couple had been in a relationship for about a year. Throughout that time period, however, there were multiple alleged incidents of assault. Leading up to the shooting, Abel was reportedly mad with Grimm-Gilarsi. He had received an email requiring him to appear in court in connection with an alleged October 2018 assault incident.

Fighting through the phone, Abel arrived at his girlfriend’s home and kicked the door in, the complaint said. Confronting her in person, Abel allegedly claimed he only heard a bang. Then, he said he only remembered leaving the house with an empty gun.

He was charged with criminal homicide, burglary, and carrying a concealed firearm without a license, CBS News reported.

‘Did Not Stop Shooting’

For seven years, Darion Abel has been held without bail. As reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, his jury trial has been postponed almost 20 times since his arrest. Finally, his trial has begun, and the defense is looking to have the jurors convinced that Darion Abel did shoot his girlfriend, but that he was mentally ill.

However, the nature of the shooting and his alleged confession, according to Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Alexa Roberts, says otherwise.

“He opened fire on Miranda Grimm-Gilarski at close range and did not stop shooting until the gun was empty,” Roberts said. “A person does not shoot another individual 17 or 18 times without intending for that person to die.”

Should Darion Abel be convicted of first-degree murder, he faces the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.