‘Fire Country’ Fans Getting Disappointing News Ahead of Season 5

Fan-favorite drama Fire Country is the latest show to take a hit as networks struggle to find their footing in the streaming era.

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Indeed, even firefighter dramas can’t escape getting burned. According to Deadline, Fire Country‘s upcoming fifth season has been cut down to just 13 episodes. It’s a steep drop from the 20 episodes of the previous season. Barring the strike-affected 2023-24 season, the show had consistently delivered full seasons since its debut.

Of course, Fire Country isn’t the only show on CBS feeling the heat. Over in the NCIS universe, Origins and Sydney are also getting their episode counts slashed. Deadline adds that Origins will be replaced by Sydney in the 10 PM midseason slot, with both shows producing just 10 episodes each next season. Even the upcoming third season of Matlock is reportedly being trimmed down to 13 episodes.

According to Deadline, the episode cuts make sense considering the sheer number of scripted shows CBS has planned for next season. While other networks are keeping their show counts steady, CBS is planning a significant increase for the 2026-27 season.

Why ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Episode Count is a Bit of a Curveball

However, the decision to shorten Fire Country‘s season is a little surprising, given its status as a signature series for CBS. The show was the most-watched new broadcast series in its breakout first season. It’s also since launched a franchise for the network.

After four seasons, Fire Country remains a solid performer. However, its thunder was stolen by its own successful spinoff, Sheriff Country, and the Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue. The reduced episode order also coincides with a showrunner shakeup, as Eric Guggenheim takes the reins from Tia Napolitano.

With Fire Country‘s shorter run, its Friday midseason slot is up for grabs. CBS has Matlock and Einstein waiting in the wings for one of three potential openings: the newly vacant Friday spot, the post-Harlan Coben’s Final Twist slot on Mondays, or a Sunday opening once football season wraps. Of course, the network could always throw a curveball and fill one of these with an unscripted series.