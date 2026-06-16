‘SNL’ Legend Reveals She Underwent Cancer Surgery

A beloved ’90s-era SNL cast member got candid about their recent cancer diagnosis and the surgery that accompanied it.

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On a recent episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, SNL alum Cheri Oteri shared she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 63-year-old also revealed she had a high-profile supporter as she dealt with the harrowing diagnosis: Dr. Jill Biden. Oteri shared that their friendship began when they attended a Milken Institute dinner in April. The actress told Handler that she initially bonded with Biden, 75, over being from neighboring states but became inspired by the “powerful women” discussing healthcare at the event.

‘SNL’ Alum Cheri Oteri at the ‘Scary Movie’ premiere on June 03, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“And I’m just listening and listening to everybody speak. And it was the weirdest thing ‘cause I was just diagnosed with DCIS [a non-invasive, stage 0 breast cancer],” the Scary Movie actress said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, DCIS has a low risk of spreading and rarely becomes life-threatening. However, it does require surgery for removal, and some patients may also undergo radiation or hormone therapy.

“I’m staying there quiet. I’m like, this is so serendipitous,” Oteri added about being at the high-profile dinner.

Cheri Oteri Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis to Dr. Jill Biden

When the dinner ended, and they were saying their goodbyes, Oteri felt compelled to tell Dr. Biden about her recent diagnosis and upcoming surgery on April 26.

“She said, ‘All right, you’re gonna get tired of me.’ And she says, ‘I’m going through this with you,’” Oteri told Handler. “This woman, like before my surgery, after my surgery, she just, she goes, ‘I am with you on this.’ I was blown away.”

Oteri said she and Dr. Biden were in Los Angeles at the same time afterward. They decided to share a cup of joe.

“And so we met at this coffee shop. We just talked for two hours, and she was just, that is a woman with a huge heart, and through everything, she’s like checking on me and just a beautiful human being. I’ve never felt so supported,” Oteri recalled.

Oteri said she and Dr. Biden were in Los Angeles at the same time afterward and decided to share a cup of joe.

“And so we met at this coffee shop. We just talked for two hours, and she was just, that is a woman with a huge heart, and through everything, she’s like checking on me and just a beautiful human being. I’ve never felt so supported,” Oteri recalled.

The SNL star, famous for her sketches alongside Will Ferrell, said Dr. Biden kept in touch.

“She goes, ‘You’re gonna get sick of me texting you,’ and I’m like, ‘Seriously, Jill, knock it off,’” Oteri said.

Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri during the ‘Football Game’ sketch on Saturday Night Live in 1995. (Photo by: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Oteri said she tried to reassure Dr. Biden that she was okay because she caught the DCIS early and wasn’t in any pain. However, Dr. Biden replied, “Joe [Biden] wasn’t in any pain either,” referring to the president’s own battle with cancer.

“All right, I’m scared now! Are you happy?” the actress recalled shooting back.

“But she was just hands-on,” Oteri added.

On the podcast (which wasn’t all about cancer!), Oteri also encouraged others in her position to seek second opinions when pursuing treatment. She shared that she needed a second surgery because not all the cancer was removed the first time, but added that she is now doing well.