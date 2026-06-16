Todd and Julie Chrisley Just Sued Their Former Lawyers — Here’s Why

One year after their release from prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley filed a lawsuit against their former lawyers.

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According to the Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best alums are suing their former legal team at Balch & Bingham for “in excess of $25 million” for allegedly making critical mistakes that led to their 2022 federal bank-fraud and tax-evasion convictions.

In the filing, the Chrisleys accused the lawyers of failing to call out the prosecution’s use of “illegally-obtained evidence.” The couple further claimed that they were sent to “federal prison for crimes they would never have been convicted of, and their lawyers done their jobs”

Todd and Julie further claimed the mistake led to a $25 million loss in income, their TV show, and reputation.

Patrick O’Connor, the lawyer representing Balch & Bingham, shared in a statement to the Daily Mail that “this complaint will be vigorously defended.”

Both Todd and Julie were sent to prison in early 2023 following their convictions. The couple received a full presidential pardon from Trump in mid-2025.

Julie Recalls Crying After Learning About Her Pardon

During a June 2025 interview on My View With Lara Trump, Julie recalled crying after learning about her pardon.

“I called Savannah one more time, and she said, ‘He did it, he signed it,'” she said. “And I just started busting out crying. And everyone was looking around, and then I just hung up. I was so nervous, I just hung up.”

She further shared, “It was the craziest thing, and everybody was just looking at me, because unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news. So they’re like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘I am. I’m getting out of here. I’m getting out of here!'”

Todd, who appeared in the interview with his wife, also recalled how he learned of his pardon. “This guy stops me and goes, ‘Man, I think you just got pardoned.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ And I just kept on walking. So when I went into my dorm, one of the guys, the COs, he came by and he goes, ‘Are you good?’ And I said, ‘As good as I can be.’ And he said, ‘Todd, you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to make sure you’re okay.'”

“God led the people to advocate for us,” Todd added. “I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”