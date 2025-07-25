Pennsylvania College Student Dead At 21 After Collapsing During Half-Marathon In Erie

A Pennsylvania college student, 21-year-old Toby Atwood, suddenly died while running a half-marathon in the city of Erie. She was beloved by her peers and was part of her college’s tennis team.

According to Thiel College, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 20. While running the Presque Isle Half Marathon, Atwood collapsed. Shortly after, Atwood passed away. No cause of death has been revealed.

Her older brothers, Jaret and Ogden Atwood, spoke with WTAE, talking lovingly about their sister.

“She was the hardest-working, most determined person anybody would ever meet,” the brothers said. “Anybody she ever met, she left an impact on — whether it was for one day or you knew her for 21 years.”

The Atwood brothers described her as the “glue of everything,” holding everyone together and “picking everybody up when they were down.”

“It’s such a massive hole, and it doesn’t even seem real that you don’t want to accept that because she was — we’ve been saying it the whole time, she was the best of us,” the brothers added.

A Beloved Student Athlete

At the time of her death, Atwood was studying for a double major in business administration and accounting. She served as the women’s fraternity Zeta Tau Alpha’s president. Additionally, she was “actively involved in many academic and leadership organizations across campus.”

“Toby was a light in everyone’s life. There was never a dull moment with her and she was always there for the people she loved when they needed it,” Zeta Tau Alpha said in a news release. “There will forever be a hole in our hearts and our chapter without her. She has touched the lives of so many.”

Toby Atwood held the No. 1 singles position on Thiel College’s women’s tennis team and was a co-captain.

Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Michael McKinney shared a statement with Thiel College, addressing Atwood’s death.

“Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed,” McKinney said. “During this heartbreaking time, we mourn for Toby and extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, classmates, teammates, coach, instructors, and all who knew her.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for Atwood’s funeral and memorial services.