University Student Paralyzed After Falling Out of Fraternity House

A student from the University of California Berkeley is now paralyzed after she fell out of a fraternity house last month.

According to KRON4, Bandna Bhatti, 21, was at the Phi Kappa Tau’s fraternity house for a “Cal Day” party on Apr. 19. After falling at the house, Bhatti sustained several injuries, leading to her being paralyzed from the waist down.

“Our beloved sister, Banda, only 21 years old, was just three away from graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Data Science – a milestone she worked so hard for – when our world was turned upside down,” Banda’s sister, Sonya, wrote in a verified GoFundMe page.

Sonya revealed that her sister suffered a spinal fracture as well as other injuries. This included tearing of the dura with spinal fluid leakage, a scapular fracture, and a brain hematoma. She is currently being hospitalized.

“These injuries are not only life-altering, but will require extensive and ongoing medical care,” Sonya shared. “Including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and specialized support to help her navigate this new chapter.”

Sonya further stated, “The journey ahead is extensive and demanding, but with your assistance, we hope to provide the vital resources she requires, specialized care, adaptive equipment, and essential home modifications to help Bandna regain as much independence as possible.”

Sonya described her sister as a brilliant, compassionate, and resilient young woman who has worked tirelessly towards her dreams. “Now, she faces a long and difficult road ahead,” Sonya added. “And we are humbly asking our community for help.”

The University of California Berkeley Speaks Out About the Student Paralyzed Incident

Meanwhile, A spokesperson for the University of California Berkeley released a statement about the incident.

“UC Berkeley is aware of an ongoing police investigation regarding reports of a student being injured near or at a fraternity,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones, and friends.”

The spokesperson did not confirm the injured student’s name. “Federal student privacy law and university policies preclude us from discussing or confirming confidential student matters.”

The fundraiser for Bhatti has so far raised more than $101,000 from over 1,200 donations.