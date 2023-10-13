Penelope Cruz Makes Statement About Her Rarely Seen Look-Alike Sister, Mónica

The Oscar-winning actress dropped a few rare remarks about her doppelgänger

In a buzzworthy move, 49-year-old Penelope Cruz teamed up with her 46-year-old sister, Mónica Cruz, to design an exclusive capsule collection for Geox set to debut next spring or summer.

When Penelope was asked whether she and her sister influenced each other’s styles, Penelope replied, “Yes, a lot, to the point of, you know, taking a lot of clothes from each other’s closets. Sometimes wearing exactly the same thing when we were little girls.”

Cruz added that she and Mónica would “hide in the bathroom together” and “sit on the floor with magazines and draw on top of the designs and change the designs.”

Penelope, ex-girlfriend of Tom Cruise, added, “So that was always our main game and a fantasy.”

Fans can’t help but marvel at the striking resemblance between the sisters.

In fact, the two look so much alike that Monica stood in for her during scenes of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2010).

Quickly moving on, Penelope gushed about the brand. Happy to work alongside her sister, Penelope expressed her passion by saying:

“I am also very grateful that I can do another collection with my sister, because we have done this on and off, with different brands, over the last 20 years.

It is something that keeps happening here and there. So, we are very grateful because we continue to learn from these great brands.”

According to their track record, Penelope and Monica have also designed a collection of jewelry and handbags for Japanese fashion house Samantha Thavasa. They also created two collections for Swiss retailer Charles Vögele in 2010 and 2011 titled “Biaggini Violette.”

In November 2012, Penelope and Monica also signed a 3-year endorsement deal with Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. They then appeared in advertising campaigns and designed a handbag for the brand.

Needless to say, the sisters are very involved in the fashion world. Monica is also a Spanish actress and has appeared in films like The Inquiry, Last Hour, Jerry Cotton, and Iron Cross.

Penelope tells Stylist, “I am very happy with the sneakers that we designed [for Geox]. I think they are cool, but they are going to be very comfortable.”

These two are the epitome of sisterly-love and we love to see it. Here’s to hoping they continue to follow their dreams as fashion designers!