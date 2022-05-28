Best Versace Red Carpet Gowns Featuring Penelope Cruz, Jessica Alba, More

When it comes time to walk the red carpet, it’s no wonder why celebrities turn again and again to Versace designers to provide the perfect gown. The luxury design house is famed for its ostentatious take on glamour, which makes it a natural choice for celebrities wanting to make a big impression on the iconic walkway. We’ve selected a few of our favorite red carpet moments from over the years from Versace, though this is by no means all of the designer’s most eye-catching dresses.

Versace A Red Carpet Staple For Good Reason

Versace has a reputation for its innovative designs and flashy prints, which makes it an obvious choice for celebrities looking to make a grand impression on the red carpet. This designer has been one of the go-to choices for red carpets since shortly after its founding in 1978. Following the murder of its founder Gianni Versace in 1997, it only continued to dominate the designer market, and the flawless gown designs are a huge part of how it was able to do so.

There’s a wealth of variety in the designs but there’s always that in-your-face impact thanks to the sheer drama these gorgeous gowns invoke. From va-va-voom dresses to fairytale frocks, each is a work of art made wearable. No surprise that when it comes to big nights on the red carpet, it’s one of the go-to brands for celebrities.

Penelope Cruz A Vision In Feathers

HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Penelope Cruz attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The pink Versace feather dress Penelope Cruz wore for the 2007 Academy Awards still lives rent-free in our minds. It’s no wonder a Telegraph poll found it to be the 15th most beautiful red carpet gown of all time. This gown somehow manages to look vintage, but it was a completely new creation. It speaks to the timeless design that this gown could be worn in almost any era, though it’d be sure to cause a scandal in some.

The fitted bodice hugs Cruz’s figure like a dream, and the swirling details are so lovely that they actually hold their own against the eye-snaring feathered skirt. Just an overall beautiful gown that is one of the more unforgettable creations in the last few decades.

Kim Kardashian’s Edgy Reptile Column Gown

Business woman/media personality Kim Kardashian arrives for the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

While we love this gown’s design, we can’t quite say that Kim Kardashian fully pulls off this look. The tragic shortcoming is the long hem, which we can see pooling around Kardashian’s feet in a way that musses the line of the gown, which is so disappointing considering how stunning this dress looks on the reality star-turned-mogul.

If you keep your eyes trained above Kardashian’s knees, this is the sort of va-va-voom look we were talking about. The dress nips in at the waist before exploding back out over Kardashian’s hips, giving her enviable hourglass proportions. We adore how the fact that the back of Kardashian’s gown is a different shade than the front, which gives an extra shot of dimension to it.

Jessica Alba In Old Hollywood Glamour Made New

Jessica Alba attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Califronia on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Here we have Jessica Alba wearing a similar column style, but there’s a bit more “Old Hollywood” glamour to her look thanks to the sheer, flesh-toned panels and the glittering streaks of silver. It literally looks like one of the old theater marquees.

This gown is much more flattering on Alba, with the hem falling neatly to the floor in a single line that emphasizes both the gown’s quality design as well as Alba’s lovely figure. The strapless bodice highlights Alba’s toned arms and shoulders while the plunging neckline gives off major sex appeal. If only Kardashian had worn slightly higher heels, then she would have done that dress justice.

