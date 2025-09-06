pearl-jam-rocker-takes-shot-at-former-bandmates

Ex-Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese recently weighed in on rejoining the band after longtime drummer Matt Cameron’s exit.

Abbruzzese joined Pearl Jam in 1991 and played on 1993’s Vs. and 1994’s Vitalogy. He was dismissed from the band in 1994 due to creative and personal tensions, according to Rolling Stone.

He was also not included in Pearl Jam’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

In a Facebook post on July 8, Abbruzzese, 57, thanked fans for their support and addressed the big question: Is he rejoining the iconic grunge band?

“Due to the announcement of the mighty Matt Cameron choosing to step down from the Pearl Jam throne he has had for the past 27 years, there has been much talk of my drumming, and the what if and would may never be, of late…,” Abbruzzese began.

Abbruzzese responded directly to fans asking if he would reconcile with Pearl Jam.

Dave Abbruzzese of Pearl Jam circa 1993. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about,” he insisted.

“My firing from the band and the subsequent trials and tribulations caused by the actions of the band’s management and the band’s old label that made things challenging for me weren’t completely my doing,” the veteran drummer continued.

“With the exceptions of some petty comments and actions that I never quite understood or expected, I have never placed blame and harbored resentments towards the members of the band,” Abbruzzese added.

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Says ‘Water Under the Bridge Runs too Deep and too Icy’ For Reunion

He said he was “blessed” to be part of “remarkable music projects” over the past 30 years, but admitted he “never truly understood what was so important to destroy the musical chemistry we had back then.”

“It is what it is, and I can’t do anything about it,” he continued. “At least nothing that I can figure out. The years since 1995 have served me well towards growing as a person and a player.”

“It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven’t had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation,” he added.

“I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don’t see that happening,” Abbruzzese wrote.

He shared his gratitude for life accomplishments, including “a beautiful and talented daughter… overcoming substance abuse, embracing insanity and coming out on the other side, working in the field of recovery, legal issues, a failed marriage…”

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Admits He’s ‘Curious’ About Potential Reunion

“I wish Pearl Jam and its organization continued success. I do hope that there will come a day that we can again connect on some level. All that being said, I do ask that you please stop sending me messages asking & telling me to contact their management,” he added.

“I appreciate and understand your desire to see what could come out of that reunion musically. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t curious, also,” Abbruzzese concluded.

On July 7, Cameron, 62, announced his departure from Pearl Jam after 30 years with the band.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff, and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love, Matt Cameron,” he wrote in part.