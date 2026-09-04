‘Pawn Stars’ Star Rick Harrison Hospitalized Following Emergency Surgery

Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison is currently in the hospital recovering from major surgery.

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Harrison’s family revealed the surgery to TMZ, telling them that he went into the hospital for a routine stent procedure. However, when doctors went in, they found something much more serious.

Harrison needed emergency bypass surgery.

Thankfully, Harrison is resting comfortably, his family says. He is looking forward to making a full recovery.

According to Harrison’s rep, he’s grateful for the treatment he’s been receiving from doctors and hospital staff. His wife Angie and his family are also by his side.

The procedure comes about two weeks after Harrison made an Instagram post about a doctor’s appointment.

“Had an echocardiogram this morning and Angie was amazing!” he wrote, tagging his wife Angie.

MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, where Harrison had the procedure, commented on the post.

“We’re so glad Angie and our MountainView Hospital team could take good care of you! Thanks for the shoutout and for trusting us with your echocardiogram. We loved having you — but we hope your next visit to MountainView is just to say hi! ❤️”