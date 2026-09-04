Comedy Actor Back in Action After Hospitalization

Keith Leak Jr. has returned to work after a difficult period that included cancer treatment and hospitalization, giving fans a welcome update on his recovery.

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The actor and comedian, best known for his work with Smosh, previously underwent major surgery in 2023 to remove a gastrointestinal stromal tumor, or GIST. Doctors later found that his cancer had returned in 2025, when they identified four new tumors.

Leak announced the recurrence in August 2025. He said doctors had found two larger tumors in his diaphragm and two smaller tumors on his liver. His friend and Smosh collaborator Noah Grossman subsequently launched a fundraiser to help cover Leak’s medical expenses.

Fans responded strongly to the appeal. By late August, the fundraiser had collected more than $330,000, surpassing its original $150,000 target by more than double. Leak thanked supporters for their donations, prayers, kind messages, and efforts to share his story.

Leak has continued to maintain his connection with audiences while dealing with his illness. He previously discussed his health struggles openly on Smosh podcasts and other appearances, often using humor while acknowledging the seriousness of his condition.

Keith Leak Jr. Back To Work After Cancer Troubles

His latest public appearances show him returning to creative work and spending time with fellow performers. That return has offered fans an encouraging sign after months dominated by medical concerns.

Although he is back to work, Leak has not publicly announced that doctors have declared him cancer-free. His posts show him in high spirits, however.

His fans have poured support for the comedian through encouraging and excited comments, seeing him back with his coworkers and friends.

Leak first revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2021, when doctors discovered a 10-inch GIST. He underwent surgery in July 2023 and spent seven days in the hospital afterward. At the time, he celebrated the operation and looked ahead to a long recovery.

In June 2025, Leak told Noah Grossman during an episode of their Double Take podcast that he suspected the tumor had returned. He described experiencing pain, aches, and difficulty walking or getting out of bed.