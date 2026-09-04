Singer Randy Burns Has Died

Randy Burns, the folk singer-songwriter and guitarist who became a fixture of the 1960s Greenwich Village music scene, died August 8 in Melbourne, Florida. He was 78.

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Burns’ sister, Sue Burns Baker, announced his death on social media, per New Haven Register. She identified him as her brother, a folk singer, songwriter, and friend to many from New Haven, Connecticut. Burns was born April 14, 1948.

Burns began playing guitar at 14 and developed his songwriting while growing up in Connecticut. By 16, he had started performing at New Haven’s Exit Coffeehouse. In 1966, he left Connecticut for Greenwich Village, where he joined the thriving folk scene.

Burns performed at venues including Gerdes Folk City, the Gaslight Café, and the Bitter End. He shared stages with prominent performers including Phil Ochs, John Hammond, Tom Paxton and Dave Van Ronk.

Randy Burns Enjoyed Subtle But Strong Career

The ESP-Disk label released Burns’ first album, Of Love and War, in 1966. He followed it with Evening of the Magician and Song for an Uncertain Lady. His early recordings later gained recognition among listeners and collectors of acid folk and psychedelic folk.

Burns later formed The Morning after returning to New Haven. After that group dissolved, he established Randy Burns and the Sky Dog Band. The band released music through Mercury Records and later Polydor and toured nationally.

Burns also spent two years performing in Ireland after an engagement at Kenny’s Castaways in Greenwich Village led to a touring opportunity. He later returned to New England and continued performing in the region.

His career included periods outside the music business, but Burns continued writing, recording and performing. He released The Cat’s Pajamas on cassette in 1991 and later returned to regular recording activity with The Simple Things in 2008 and Hobos and Kings in 2010.

His family and fans now remember a performer who followed music throughout his life, from Connecticut coffeehouses to New York clubs and stages across the country.

Fellow musicians remembered Burns for his songwriting, singing and performances.