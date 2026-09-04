‘Love After Lockup’ Star Dies at 41: RIP to Amber Eggers

Amber Eggers, who appeared in the reality TV series Love After Lockup in 2019, has passed away.

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Eggers died Sept. 3 after being hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, TMZ reported. The reality TV personality’s mother, Monica Eggers, told the outlet her daughter died from acute liver failure.

Friends confirmed Eggers’ death on social media, shedding more light on her recent health struggles.

“Amber was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday Sept 1st with liver failure. The doctors did everything they could, but in the end, her body just couldn’t keep fighting,” they wrote before adding, “And if you knew Amber, you know she is a fighter.”

“She had already survived so much,” her friends continued. “In the spring of 2025, pneumonia turned into sepsis and multiple organ failure, and she ended up on life support. She came back from that. She got to go home.”

The post also detailed a “mini-stroke” she suffered earlier this year.

“She will be missed more than we can probably put into words,” the post continued. “Love After Lockup viewers and cast alike love Amber very much. We laughed with her, worried about her, and cheered her on through everything she faced.”

“Thank you for being you, Amber. You are going to be missed, ❤️,” her friends concluded.

Eggers appeared in the second season of WEtv’s popular reality series. The show featured her dating Vincent Gonzalez while she was in prison, serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

According to TMZ, the couple got engaged, but the relationship ended soon after Eggers was released.

Love After Lockup Fans Mourn the Loss of Amber Eggers

Meanwhile, Love After Lockup fans mourned the loss of Amber Eggers in the comments section of her friends’ post announcing her passing.

“I’m so sad. I don’t even believe it; it doesn’t feel real,’ one fan wrote. “Damn one of the few people on love after lockup i actually liked. She seemed so genuine smh rip Amber,’ another fan added.

“This makes me sad, I felt (through watching) that she was a kind and genuine soul. May she rest in peace,” a third fan added.

Amber Eggers was 41.

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