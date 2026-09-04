iconic-mtv-show-ends-after-17-years

Fans are saying goodbye to an MTV institution, with the network airing the final episode of an iconic show that was a cultural phenomenon.

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Indeed, the cabs are here, and they took the Jersey Shore crew away one last time. After MTV previously announced that the reality franchise’s latest iteration, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, wouldn’t be renewed for a 9th season, the series’ final episode aired last night (Set. 3).

Jersey Shore aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012, starring breakout personalities like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. It inspired a host of parodies on shows like South Park. The show also gave fans a deep bench of spin-offs, including Snooki & JWoww, The Pauly D Project, Double Shot at Love, and Family Vacation.

All told, a version of the series aired for 17 years on MTV.

The realty TV behemoth shared an emotional montage from the finale over on X.

The Shore House brought them together, but everything that came after made them family. From Jersey Shore to Family Vacation, the memories really do speak for themselves.

Jersey Shore for life. 🥹🫶🦆 #JSFamilyVacation #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/jv2S5miSPB — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) September 4, 2026

Of course, replies to the tearful post were met with fans mourning the loss of a reality TV hallmark.

“Something bout this dont sit right with me. I aint gonna lie. This s— coulda sat on my Tv for the next 30 years and i wouldnt question anyone,” one emotional fan wrote.

“I feel [it’s] the best reality show because it reminds me of my friends that I’ve had over 30 years,” another fan added, noting the passage of time. “Our ups & downs. I love it. We grew up together, partied & became parents now grandparents it’s the best.”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast circa 2018. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Ah, I’m going to miss this show. Started watching it from day 1,” a third fan chimed in, adding a crying emoji. “This can’t be the end! grew up with them ! say it ain’t so !” yet another fan lamented.

Not Everyone Mourned the End of MTV’s Jersey Shore

However, a separate X thread had a lot of TV fan scratching their heads.

“I am very proud to say I genuinely had no idea that show was still on,” one X user joked. “Not gonna lie. I thought this thing has been off the air for at least 10 years,” another X user added.

For what it’s worth, the show’s biggest personality, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, didn’t even acknowledge the final episode airing on her Instagram. She instead posted a plug for her boutique clothing store, The Snooki Shop (which has physical locations in New Jersey, New York, and Tennessee).

“My favorite tjme of year at my stores 🍂🎃🤎,’ she wrote alongside shots of her shop’s fall offerings.