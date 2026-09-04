One of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Restaurants Shutters Just Days After Her Passing

A Tennessee restaurant beloved by the late country music legend Dolly Parton has abruptly shuttered.

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Los Portales, a Mexican eatery where “Mexican heritage meets modern Gastronomy,” located in Nolensville (just outside of the Nashville area), announced earlier this week that it was closed for good.

“With heavy hearts, we want to share that after many years of serving our community, Los Portales will be permanently closing its doors,” the restaurant began. “This decision was not an easy one. Los Portales has been so much more than a restaurant to our family; it has been a place filled with memories, celebrations, friendships, laughter, and countless special moments.”

After thanking longtime customers, the restaurant owners hinted at a possible follow-up project.

“We are excited to see what the future holds and truly hope to see many of you again soon through a new project and a new chapter for our family,” they wrote.

They concluded with, “Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives and for making Los Portales a part of your memories. We will forever be grateful.”

Los Portales was famous for being a go-to spot for Parton, who passed away on Aug. 25 after a private battle with cancer.

“Dolly Parton used to be a regular, and the staff loved her, as evidenced by the photos of her all over the restaurant,” a post from Nashville content creator The Tip Jar detailed earlier this week, before the eatery shuttered. “They kept a message board for Dolly, and whenever she’d come in, they’d hand her envelopes with all of the messages people had left. So you knew that if there were no messages on the board, Dolly had been there recently.”

Tennessee Diners Mourn the Loss of One of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Restaurants

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s longtime customers lamented its abrupt closing.

“So sad but so excited to see your next chapter. Thank you for always providing great food and a warm welcoming environment! 🤍 Love yall!” one top comment read.

“We love yall so very much. THANK YOU for always providing top notch service and food. Thank you for sharing milestones and special moments with us all we will always love you! 🥹🦋💖🫶,” another diner wrote.