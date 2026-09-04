King Charles’ Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s UK Return Revealed

King Charles has reportedly welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to return to the United Kingdom with their children.

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Sources close to the royal family filled PEOPLE in on the developments.

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain after spending six years living in the United States. The couple plans to establish a private home in the U.K. while maintaining their California property. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will attend school in Britain.

According to the outlet, per their sources, Charles hopes Harry’s return will create more opportunities for the king to spend time with his son and grandchildren. The move could also give the family a chance to repair relationships that have remained strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States.

Harry’s Return Is The “Best Opportunity” For Family Reconciliation

According to the source, King Charles sees the family’s increased proximity as a potential opportunity for reconciliation. “The King would love to have Harry around,” they said.

However, the king cannot resolve every family dispute through Harry’s return. Harry and his older brother, Prince William, remain estranged, and sources told the outlet that the brothers remain out of contact.

Charles also faces the challenge of balancing his relationship with Harry against his responsibilities as monarch and his relationship with William, the heir to the throne.

The return follows a period of renewed contact between Harry and his father. Harry met Charles in Britain in July, marking a significant moment after a prolonged period of tension between the pair, which was “a real positive.”

Harry and Meghan will not resume working royal duties. They will instead continue their charitable and professional activities as private members of the royal family. The couple also plans to retain its home and connections in California.

The report says Harry never completely lost his attachment to Britain. Sources described his continuing connection to his home country as an important factor in the family’s decision to return.

Charles has not officially issued a statement about his private feelings toward the relocation.